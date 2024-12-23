ETV Bharat / international

Can Elon Musk, World's Richest Person Become US President? Here Is What Donald Trump Says

The influence of Musk, Trump's "efficiency czar," has become a focus point as people ask how an unelected citizen can wield so much power.

Can Elon Musk World Richest Person Become US President Here Is What Donald Trump Says
(L-R) US President-elect Donald Trump, singer Kid Rock and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York, on November 16, 2024. (AFP)
author img

By AFP

Published : 8 minutes ago

Washington: Could Elon Musk, who holds major sway in the incoming Trump administration, one day become president? On Sunday, Donald Trump answered with a resounding no, pointing to US rules about being born in the country.

"He's not gonna be president, that I can tell you," Trump told a Republican conference in Phoenix, Arizona. "You know why he can't be? He wasn't born in this country," Trump said of the Tesla and SpaceX boss, who was born in South Africa. The US Constitution requires that a president be a natural-born US citizen.

Trump was responding to criticism, particularly from the Democratic camp, portraying the tech billionaire and world's richest person as "President Musk" for the outsized role he is playing in the incoming administration. As per ceding the presidency to Musk, Trump also assured the crowd: "No, no that's not happening."

The influence of Musk, who will serve as Trump's "efficiency czar," has become a focus point for Democratic attacks, with questions raised over how an unelected citizen can wield so much power.

And there is even growing anger among Republicans after Musk trashed a government funding proposal this week in a blizzard of posts -- many of them wildly inaccurate -- to his more than 200 million followers on his social media platform X.

Alongside Trump, Musk ultimately helped pressure Republicans to renege on a funding bill they had painstakingly agreed upon with Democrats, pushing the United States to the brink of budgetary paralysis that would have resulted in a government shutdown just days before Christmas.

Congress ultimately reached an agreement overnight Friday to Saturday, avoiding massive halts to government services.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Read More

  1. Can The Trump-Musk 'Bromance' Last?
  2. Musk, Ramaswamy Share Their Blueprint For Government Reforms
  3. India Counted 640 Million Votes In One Day: Elon Musk On Delay In California Results

Washington: Could Elon Musk, who holds major sway in the incoming Trump administration, one day become president? On Sunday, Donald Trump answered with a resounding no, pointing to US rules about being born in the country.

"He's not gonna be president, that I can tell you," Trump told a Republican conference in Phoenix, Arizona. "You know why he can't be? He wasn't born in this country," Trump said of the Tesla and SpaceX boss, who was born in South Africa. The US Constitution requires that a president be a natural-born US citizen.

Trump was responding to criticism, particularly from the Democratic camp, portraying the tech billionaire and world's richest person as "President Musk" for the outsized role he is playing in the incoming administration. As per ceding the presidency to Musk, Trump also assured the crowd: "No, no that's not happening."

The influence of Musk, who will serve as Trump's "efficiency czar," has become a focus point for Democratic attacks, with questions raised over how an unelected citizen can wield so much power.

And there is even growing anger among Republicans after Musk trashed a government funding proposal this week in a blizzard of posts -- many of them wildly inaccurate -- to his more than 200 million followers on his social media platform X.

Alongside Trump, Musk ultimately helped pressure Republicans to renege on a funding bill they had painstakingly agreed upon with Democrats, pushing the United States to the brink of budgetary paralysis that would have resulted in a government shutdown just days before Christmas.

Congress ultimately reached an agreement overnight Friday to Saturday, avoiding massive halts to government services.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Read More

  1. Can The Trump-Musk 'Bromance' Last?
  2. Musk, Ramaswamy Share Their Blueprint For Government Reforms
  3. India Counted 640 Million Votes In One Day: Elon Musk On Delay In California Results

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELON MUSKDONALD TRUMPRICHEST PERSON IN WORLDUS ADMINISTRATIONUS PRESIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.