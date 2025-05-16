ETV Bharat / international

Can Cash Handouts Replace Aid? Kenya Offers Some Answers

Kilifi: Three years ago, Thomas Kazungu Karisa was struggling to make ends meet as a petrol station attendant in the Kenyan county of Kilifi, when a sudden cash donation changed his life.

"My family often went to bed hungry, my children were sent home from school for unpaid fees and I was buried in debt," said Karisa, a father of five.

Now he beams at his lush farm blooming with okra, the result of a one-off donation of 110,000 Kenyan shillings (roughly $930 at the time) from a New York-based NGO, GiveDirectly.

He used the cash to lease a plot of land with two neighbours in his village of Milore, install an irrigation system and start farming.

He built up credit and bought two cows, as well as a chainsaw he rents out for 2,000 Kenyan shillings at a time.

"If they had given me food, it would have been long gone by now," Karisa told AFP.

"But with the money, I have been able to change my life."

GiveDirectly believes charities and NGOs should stop handing out things like food and school books, and start just sending people cash.

It has given donations to almost 1.5 million Africans, and has carried out 25 studies across the continent to measure the impact.

Fears the money would be misused or wasted were unfounded, it said. One Kenyan study found that families generated $2.50 for every $1 received.

"We can show evidence of cash having reversed domestic violence, improved child mortality, improved business outcomes, made families healthier, children accessing more education," said Caroline Teti, GiveDirectly's vice president for risk in Africa.

'Poverty doesn't wait'

With the United States and other Western countries sharply cutting aid in recent months, GiveDirectly believes cash handouts offer a way to do more with less.

Traditional aid systems spend vast amounts on planning, supplies, transport, offices and expensive Western staff.

A 2022 study by the University of Washington found that back-office costs in the United States ate up 30 to 60 percent of budgets for global health projects. Much more was lost getting supplies to the final endpoint.

GiveDirectly still has overhead costs, but says 80 percent of donations goes directly into the hands of recipients.