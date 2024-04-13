California Council Meet Turns Chaotic; Indian-American Arrested for Threatening City Officials

An Indian-American protestor threatened council members and the mayor for not supporting a cease-fire resolution against Israel. Her remarks about guillotining and murder led to her arrest on 16 felony charges.

California (United States): Riddhi Patel, an Indian-American protestor was arrested and charged for making threatening remarks against a mayor and city council members during a local council hearing in Bakersfield in California. Patel made her first court appearance on Friday afternoon where she was seen crying during the argument.

Patel's outburst came amidst discussions regarding the council's stance on a ceasefire resolution concerning Israel. She expressed her frustration at the council members for not backing a ceasefire resolution against Israel in Gaza. During the council meeting, she also referred to those who observe the Chaitra Navratri festival saying this was the festival of 'oppressors'.

She said, "I remind you that these holidays that we practice, that other people in the global south practice, believe in violent revolution against their oppressors."

"I hope one day somebody brings a guillotine and kills all of you, "she added.

Patel now faces 18 felony counts for her remarks as she also invoked figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Jesus Christ in her speech. She was arrested on suspicion of threatening with intent to terrorise and also for threatening certain city officials during her comments regarding the council's stance on ceasefire resolution concerning Israel and Gaza.

In a video, she can be seen accusing the council of neglecting global oppression issues, particularly in Palestine.

