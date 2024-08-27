Busy Diplomacy For India: Chile Foreign Minister Alberto Van To Meet EAM Jaishankar To Reinvigorate Trade Ties

New Delhi: After Brazil, Chile's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto Van Klaveren, will embark on a significant official visit to India from August 27 to August 31. The purpose of this visit is to reinforce Chile's commitment to strengthening both diplomatic and economic ties with India. The Ministry of External Affairs has emphasised the deepening partnership between the two nations.

Minister Van Klaveren is scheduled to arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI T3) in Delhi on August 27. During his visit, he will hold a crucial meeting with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, at Hyderabad House on August 28, Wednesday. This meeting aims to enhance cooperation in various sectors, such as trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

On August 29, Minister Van Klaveren will travel to Mumbai, departing Delhi. Mumbai, being a major economic hub, will be a key venue for the visit, where Minister Van Klaveren will engage with business leaders and regional officials to underscore the economic significance of the Chile-India partnership and explore potential opportunities in technology, energy, and trade, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The visit is set to conclude on August 31. This visit, expected to be productive and impactful, aims to further solidify the bilateral relationship between Chile and India, which are both focused on expanding their bilateral cooperation. The trip is anticipated to pave the way for new initiatives and strengthen existing ties. This visit serves as a testament to the growing diplomatic and economic bonds between Chile and India as both countries continue to build on their bilateral relationship.

India and Chile have a longstanding diplomatic relationship, marked by cooperation in various fields including trade, technology, and cultural exchange. India and Chile established diplomatic relations in 1949. The relationship has evolved over the decades with both countries engaging in high-level exchanges and bilateral agreements, trade between India and Chile has grown significantly, with Chile being one of India's major trading partners in Latin America. The trade primarily involves minerals, chemicals, and agricultural products. India exports vehicles, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and machinery to Chile while importing copper, iodine, and other minerals.

In 2006, India and Chile signed a Preferential Trade Agreement, which was expanded in 2017 to cover more products, further boosting bilateral trade. India and Chile collaborate in areas such as space technology, renewable energy, and agricultural research. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Chilean Space Agency have worked together on various satellite launches.

There is a growing interest in Indian culture in Chile, with events promoting Indian dance, music, and yoga. Indian films are also gaining popularity in Chile. Both countries work together in multilateral forums such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organization. They share common interests in areas like climate change, sustainable development, and global governance. Recent years have seen visits by leaders and ministers from both countries, which have strengthened ties and led to new agreements in trade, science, and culture. India and Chile continue to explore new avenues of cooperation, building on their historical ties and shared interests.