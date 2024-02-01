Loading...

Bushra Bibi transferred to Bani Gala 'sub-jail' after receiving 14-yr sentence in Toshakhana Case

author img

By ANI

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 7:04 AM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 10:36 PM IST

Pakistan's former PM Imran khan and his wife Busra Bibi

Following the sentencing of Imran Khana and his wife Busra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison for the Tokshakhana corruption case. Busra Bibi has been moved to the Islamabad residence of Imran Khan, Bani Gala, deemed as a designated sub-jail. Stringent security has been placed in the residence as authorities await further notice.

Islamabad (Pakistan): Bushra Bibi, who was sentenced to 14 years in the Toshakhana reference case, has been moved to Bani Gala, the Islamabad residence of her husband Imran Khan, designated as a sub-jail, ARY News reported. The former first lady surrendered voluntarily before the accountability court in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team took her into custody. The Islamabad Chief Commissioner issued a notification declaring the residence of convict Bushra Bibi in Bani Gala as a sub-jail until further orders.

"The Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory is pleased to declare the residence of convict Bushra Bibi (Residential Compound, Khan House Banigala, Mohra Noor, Islamabad) as Sub-Jail till further orders," stated the notification.

Stringent security measures are in place, with jail staff stationed inside Bani Gala, while Islamabad Police personnel will remain outside Imran Khan's residence, ARY News reported, citing sources. Imran Khan and his wife were handed a 14-year jail sentence by an accountability court in the Toshakhana case. The court not only imposed rigorous imprisonment but also disqualified Khan from holding any public office for the next 10 years.

The couple was fined PKR 1.573 billion as part of the judgement. The Toshakhana case became a major point of contention in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making "false statements and incorrect declarations" last year, ARY News reported.

Read More

  1. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan get 14-year prison sentence in third conviction
  2. Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, former foreign minister sentenced to 10 years in prison in CYPHER case
Last Updated :Feb 4, 2024, 10:36 PM IST

TAGGED:

PakistanImran KhanBusra Bibiconvicted

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.