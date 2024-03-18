Buddha's Relics to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday after exposition in Thailand

New Delhi: The most sacred Holy Buddha Relics and those of his two main disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Maha Moggallana, who travelled for a month from India to Thailand, will arrive in India with full State honours on Tuesday. Thailand's Culture Ministry announced that over four million devotees paid homage to Buddha's holy relics during the entire exposition held in Thailand.

The exposition drew a phenomenal response. Scenes of winding queues of devotees waiting with offerings since the early hours of the day became a familiar sight as the Holy Relics procession arrived in one city after another, in Thailand.

The revered relics’ exposition organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) travelled to Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani and Krabi provinces, starting from New Delhi on February 22 and culminating on March 19. The inauguration of the prayers took place at the Central Exhibition Park of the city and was performed with full grandeur by His Majesty Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand and his Queen.

The exposition titled 'Shared Heritage, Shared Values', was also marking the commemoration with respect and honour for the 72nd birthday of His Majesty, which falls on July 28. The relics arrived in Bangkok on February 22 accompanied by an official delegation led by Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Union Minister Virendra Kumar. Monks from India attended the relics at each of the four locations, along with academicians, from different Indian universities, who spoke on the relevance of the relics and issues connected with Buddhism.

On the return journey of the relics, a delegation led by Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, a Member of Lok Sabha and several monks from the Theravada and Mahayana traditions are accompanying the relics. The relics would be arriving at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi on March 19. Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi would be receiving the relics in a ceremony marking their return home.