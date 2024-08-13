ETV Bharat / international

BSF Communicating with BGB to Monitor Security Scenario: Official

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) is actively communicating with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at all levels through available channels to monitor security scenarios and prepared to address any kind of unforeseen situation along Indo-Bangladesh, a BSF spokesperson said.

In the last three days, BSF communicated with their counterpart in Bangladesh. “In order to reach out to counterparts up to commandant level at the BOPs, both the border guarding forces have had around 83 flag meetings at various levels in the last 3 days,” the spokesperson said.

It is worth mentioning that the home ministry, last week, set up a committee headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The first meeting of the committee was held on Saturday. Both the border guarding forces had around 241 simultaneous coordinating patrols in the vulnerable border area of eastern command, the spokesperson said.

Stating that BGB helped in preventing the Bangladeshi nationals coming to the border, BSF authorities also impressed upon them to protect the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh.