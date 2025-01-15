BSF Raises Single Row Fence Issue With Border Security Force

ETV Bharat / international

The Indian side reiterated its position to BGB on the effectiveness of fences in combating cross-border crime including cattle smuggling, human trafficking and illegal immigrants.

Coordination meeting between BSF and BGB at BOP Benapole. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 8:05 PM IST

Updated : Jan 15, 2025, 8:12 PM IST

New Delhi: Days after Bangladesh border guarding agency obstructed the construction of Single Row Fence (SRF) by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh border, India's border guarding agency on Wednesday re-emphasized the importance of such fencing in a meeting with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

A sector commander level border coordination meeting between sector headquarters BSF Kolkata and sector headquarters BGB Khulna that was held at BOP Benapole, took place after BGB opposed the construction of single row fence at Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

“These high-level meetings are testimony to the unbreakable partnership between India and Bangladesh. Through open dialogue and cooperation, both forces have reaffirmed their commitment to maintain the sanctity of the international border while addressing shared concerns. The BSF is steadfast in its mission to faithfully guard its borders and promote harmony with its neighbours," a BSF spokesperson said.

After BGB opposed the fencing work, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned the Bangladesh acting High Commissioner to India Md Nural Islam.

India has conveyed to the Bangladesh high commission official that with regard to security measures at the border, including on fencing, India observed all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh.

India reiterated its commitment to ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking.

“Barbed wire fencing, border lighting, installation of technical devices and cattle fences are measures for securing the border,” the MEA said.

India conveyed its expectation that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and that there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes.

The meeting between BFS and BGB deliberated upon important issues of mutual interest including development projects in border areas, implementation of Single Row Fence (SRF), effective measures to combat cross-border crime including cattle smuggling, human trafficking and illegal immigrants.

The BSF delegation was led by Tarni Kumar, DIG, Sector Headquarters BSF Kolkata while the BGB delegation was led by Colonel Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury, Sector Commander, Sector Headquarters BGB Khulna.

The delegation comprised respective Battalion Commanders and Staff Officers of both forces.

