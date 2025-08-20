ETV Bharat / international

'Brown' And 'Cloudy' Waters Of The Tijuana River Worry Residents In Northern Mexico

'Brown' And 'Cloudy' Waters Of The Tijuana River ( AFP )

Tijuana: The United States and Mexico have agreed to fund projects to reduce wastewater pollution in the Tijuana River, seeking to end a longstanding transboundary sewage crisis.

The Tijuana River flows through the northwestern Mexican state of Baja California and empties into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California in the United States.

US authorities say billions of gallons of untreated wastewater from Mexico has polluted American waters for decades.

"I smelled what a lot of residents in the community live through," US Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin said, recalling a recent visit during the signing ceremony Thursday.

"I saw the degradation of the Tijuana River Valley. I heard about the beaches that were closed."

The actions both countries committed to seek to "solve the Tijuana River wastewater problem once and for all," Mexico's environment minister Alicia Barcena said before signing a memorandum of understanding in Mexico City.