ETV Bharat / international

British Sikh MP Renews UK Parliament Call For Operation Blue Star Inquiry

London: British Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has renewed his call in the House of Commons for an independent inquiry into the extent of the involvement of the then Margaret Thatcher-led Conservative government in Operation Blue Star in June 1984.

The MP from Slough in south-east England called on the Labour Party government elected last year to launch the probe after previous Tory governments had “tried to brush the issue under the carpet”.

In response to his parliamentary intervention on Thursday, Leader of the Commons Lucy Powell agreed it was a matter of “great importance to the Sikh community in the UK”.

"In 1984, the global Sikh community suffered catastrophic collective trauma when the then Indian government ordered the storming of the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, which led to devastating destruction and bloodshed, with thousands of innocent people losing their lives,” said Dhesi.

"Thirty years later, to our shock, new documents exposed that the Thatcher government had helped their Indian counterpart by providing advice before that military operation. In its pursuit for the truth and transparency, the British Sikh community duly launched a campaign for an independent inquiry to establish the extent of that involvement," he said.

"While previous Conservative governments have tried to brush the issue under the carpet, Sikhs expected the new Labour government to establish that promised an independent inquiry. When will that be initiated?” he questioned.

The first demand for an independent inquiry arose a few years ago when it emerged that British military advice was given to Indian forces before Operation Blue Star.