British Parliament Panel Opens Inquiry Into Impact Of India-UK FTA

London: The House of Lords International Agreements Committee has opened an inquiry this week into the impacts and implications of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), concluded during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Britain in July.

The cross-party panel, which includes British Indian Conservative peer Baroness Sandy Verma, is seeking evidence from experts and stakeholders as part of the parliamentary process before the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) can come into effect.

With a target to double bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030, the CETA has been pitched by the Prime Minister Keir Starmer-led government as a “landmark agreement" that will increase trade by 25.5 billion pounds and UK GDP by 4.8 billion pounds annually in the long run.

“As we undertake a new programme of evidence gathering, covering the terms of the FTA, its potential benefits and disadvantages, and provisions for key UK sectors, among other issues, we encourage anyone with experience or expertise in this area to come forward and share their views with the full knowledge that they will have value and are welcome,” said Lord Peter Goldsmith, chair of the International Agreements Committee.

It comes as Starmer prepares for his first visit to India as UK PM next month, when he is set to join Modi at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) scheduled for October 7-9.