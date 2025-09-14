ETV Bharat / international

British MP Preet Kaur Gill Condemns Racist Sexual Attack On Sikh Woman In UK

London: British Sikh member of Parliament Preet Kaur Gill has condemned a sexual attack on a Sikh woman, which the West Midlands Police said it was investigating as a racially aggravated crime. Preet Kaur Gill took to social media to express her shock at the horrific attack at Oldbury in the Sandwell area of the West Midlands region of England.

On Friday, the West Midlands Police issued an appeal for information on the attack which was reported to the force on Tuesday as officers confirmed it was being treated as a racially aggravated assault.

"I am deeply shocked by the horrific attack on a young Sikh woman in Oldbury. This was an act of extreme violence but is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she 'does not belong here,'" said Preet Kaur Gill.

"She does belong here. Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain. My thoughts are with the victim, her family, and the Sikh community," she said. The Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston said many of her constituents had been contacting her to express their fear.

"I hear you. The rise in overt racism recently is deeply concerning, and I will be working with West Midlands Police to ensure everything is being done to catch those responsible and to keep our community safe. No one should have to live in fear because of who they are. I will continue to press for stronger action against hate crimes and greater support for victims. Together, we must stand united against violence and hatred," she said.

Her statement came after fellow Labour MP for Smethwick, Gurinder Singh Josan, said the "truly horrific attack" had left the victim traumatised and appealed for anyone with information to assist the police in investigating the "hate crime." The police said it was called on Tuesday morning after the woman, in her 20s, reported being sexually attacked at Tame Road, Oldbury. Two white male suspects are said to have targeted the woman and made a "racist remark" during the attack.