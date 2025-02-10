ETV Bharat / international

British MP Objects To 'Bengali' Signboard At London Tube Station; Musk Supports His Views

British MP objected to dual language signboard written in English and Bengali at London Tube Station and demanded it to be written in English only.

British MP, Rupert Lowe, took to his official X account and posted picture of dual language signboard at Whitechapel Station.
British MP, Rupert Lowe, took to his official X account and posted picture of dual language signboard at Whitechapel Station. (X@RupertLowe10)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

London: A British MP has received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk after objecting to a signage written in English and Bengali at London’s Whitechapel station and demanding it be in English only. Rupert Lowe, the Great Yarmouth MP, took to his official X account and posted a picture of the dual language signboard at the Whitechapel Station.

"This is London - the station name should be in English, and English only," Lowe posted on Sunday. Lowe's post received mixed reactions from the X users with some supporting his views while others saying it's ok to have bilingual signage. Musk, who owns X, also commented on the post.

"Yes," Musk responded. Bengali signage was installed at the Whitechapel station in 2022 to pay tribute to the Bangladeshi community's contribution to East London. The area is home to the biggest Bangladeshi community in the UK.

Read More

  1. US Judge Blocks Musk's Cost-Cutting Team From Treasury Data
  2. 13 States To Sue Over DOGE Access To Government Payment Systems Containing Personal Data

London: A British MP has received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk after objecting to a signage written in English and Bengali at London’s Whitechapel station and demanding it be in English only. Rupert Lowe, the Great Yarmouth MP, took to his official X account and posted a picture of the dual language signboard at the Whitechapel Station.

"This is London - the station name should be in English, and English only," Lowe posted on Sunday. Lowe's post received mixed reactions from the X users with some supporting his views while others saying it's ok to have bilingual signage. Musk, who owns X, also commented on the post.

"Yes," Musk responded. Bengali signage was installed at the Whitechapel station in 2022 to pay tribute to the Bangladeshi community's contribution to East London. The area is home to the biggest Bangladeshi community in the UK.

Read More

  1. US Judge Blocks Musk's Cost-Cutting Team From Treasury Data
  2. 13 States To Sue Over DOGE Access To Government Payment Systems Containing Personal Data

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELON MUSKBENGALI SIGNBOARD AT LONDON STATIONBRITISH MP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.