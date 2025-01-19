ETV Bharat / international

British Indians Welcome Launch Of Bradford City Of Culture 2025

Bradford/London: Bradford in the northern England county of West Yorkshire recently launched its City of Culture 2025 festivities, with British Indians enthusiastically joining in to showcase the region’s diversity, vibrant bazaars and curry restaurants.

Bradford was designated the UK City of Culture for 2025 after winning government backing from a record-breaking 20 bids.

The initiative, covering the entire Bradford district across West Yorkshire, opened last weekend with a glittering performance that paid homage to the region as a melting pot of cultures – with one in three residents identifying as being of South Asian heritage.

“Our communities can and should be empowered to come together, tell their story and create change in their local area. That is what the UK City of Culture competition is all about,” said Lisa Nandy, the British Indian Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

“So much enthusiasm and hard work has gone into organising Bradford’s year. There is a real buzz in the city as people get ready to showcase their talents. I would encourage everyone to go and see some of the fantastic events in the new year," she said.

A year-long roster of performances, exhibitions, events and activities inspired by the extraordinary variety of the landscape, from the city’s historic centre to the bucolic countryside that surrounds it, will pay homage to Bradford’s potent heritage as everything from a former industrial powerhouse to the world’s first UNESCO City of Film.

Deepak Sharma, Trustee of Bradford Hindu Council – one of the many community groups who have been hard at work since 2018 to put together the winning bid, is ecstatic about the Diwali, rangoli and Yoga events in the pipeline for the year.

“What our community is looking to do with Bradford being the City of Culture is looking to showcase our roots and diversity here,” said Sharma, born in Bradford to parents who migrated from Punjab.

“We're going to do some rangoli with children, Yoga for International Yoga Day and a series of events planned for the summer such as mehndi festivals. We are also looking to put together a kind of gallery to showcase Indian costumes, music and dance from different parts of India. On the whole, visitors and Bradfordians alike will find a rich Indian cultural experience when they visit this year,” he said.

Fatima Patel, who is a founder of the region’s ‘Asian Standard Weekly, is another proud “Bradford born and bred” to parents who migrated from Gujarat. “We've got a lot to show off about. A lot of people from outside the city who haven't explored our city and don't realise how stunning, beautiful, dynamic and culturally alive our city is," said Patel.