ETV Bharat / international

British-Indian Teen Killed Trying To Save Friend In Knife Attack Awarded UK Bravery Medal

London: Grace O'Malley-Kumar, the British-Indian teenager stabbed to death while trying to save her friend during a knife attack in Nottingham over two years ago, was on Monday honoured with the George Medal – one of Britain's highest civilian honours for acts of great bravery.

Grace, aged 19, was returning to her University of Nottingham with friend Barnaby Webber, also 19, when accosted by knife-wielding Valdo Calocane in June 2023. They were both killed in the attack by Calocane, who was later sentenced to a mental health order to be detained in a high-security hospital.

Tributes had poured in amid calls for rewarding the bravery of the young medical student who was studying to become a doctor like her parents, Dr Sanjoy Kumar and Dr Sinead O'Malley. Grace was an avid sports person who played for the England under-18s hockey team and was also a talented cricketer.

“I want to pay tribute to all of the recipients, including Grace O’Malley Kumar, who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect her friend. Her legacy will live on as a powerful example of heroism,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement announcing the George Medal, conferred posthumously and to be handed over to Grace's family.

“Grace O’Malley-Kumar, who has received the George Medal for intervening in an armed attack in Nottingham on 13th June 2023,” reads the official citation.

The George Medal, a silver disc on a ribbon, is Britain's ­second-highest civilian bravery award after the George Cross and is awarded for "conspicuous gallantry not in the presence of the enemy".