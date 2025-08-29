ETV Bharat / international

British Indian Minister Orders Removal Of 'Unnecessary' Jobs For Detained Migrants

Seema Malhotra (C), Minister for Migration and Citizenship attends the Inter-faith Prayer Service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London on February 24, 2025, to mark the third anniversay of Russia's invasion. Monday marks the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch what he called a "special military operation" set off the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II. Tens of thousands of soldiers -- from both sides -- and Ukrainian civilians have been killed, cities across the country's south and east have been flattened and millions forced to flee their homes. ( AFP )

London: British Indian Home Office minister Seema Malhotra has stepped in to order the removal of UK government job advertisements for roles such as a balloon craft tutor for illegal migrants while they are being held at a detention centre in London.

After ‘The Sun’ newspaper reported on a number of over 30,000 pounds a year roles being advertised for the Heathrow Immigration Removal Centre (HIRC) on the official “Find A Job” government website, Malhotra said the outsourcing agency contracted by the Home Office had been directed to remove the unnecessary roles.

Mitie, the agency behind the online posts, said they were part of its contractual agreement to meet the physical and mental wellbeing of the detainees.

“We don’t believe all these roles are necessary and have told the Home Office to speak to Mitie to remove them,” said Malhotra, who is the government’s Immigration Minister.

The "Hospitality and Floristry Tutor" job, which remains on the official website with a closing date for applications as September 21, lists the responsibilities as proactively promoting, designing and delivering workshops in relevant creative skills including “floristry, cake decorating, balloon craft, arts and craft activities”.

In another post, an HIRC Hairdressing Tutor is being sought for “hair-cutting, dying hair and braiding services ensuring that skills are current and updated in line with industry standards/advances/trends”.

The 'Sun' report attracted attacks from the Opposition Conservative Party, which accused the Labour Party government of failing to get a grip on illegal migration into the country.

“The government has lost the plot. They’re so addicted to providing freebies that they’re even handing them out to foreign criminals when they’re about to be chucked out of the county. It’s insane,” shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick told the newspaper.

“Labour are pouring taxpayers’ money into perks when every effort should be on deportations. Hiring gym managers and balloon craft tutors for people who must be deported is indefensible and must be stopped immediately,” added shadow home secretary Chris Philp.