Explained | Brigade 313, The 'Al-Qaeda In Pakistan': How It Serves Pak's Strategic Interest?

Hyderabad: Pakistan's secretive terror outfit, Brigade 313, has drawn a huge global attention after Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman indirectly acknowledged the country's history of supporting terror groups during a recent interview with Sky News. Prior to this, Pakistan's defence minister Khawaha Asif had admitted that the country had provided training, funding and support to terrorist groups post Pahalgam massacre in April 2025.

Thus, Pakistan's decades of denial claiming ignorance of actively sponsoring and harbouring terrorists are being exposed slowly by their own leaders. PPP Senator, however, had evaded direct questions about Brigade 313, which is described as 'Al-Qaeda In Pakistan'.

Here's all about Brigade 313:

What is Brigade 313?

Brigade 313 is a secret, elite militant unit affiliated with al-Qaeda’s South Asian operations. Found in the mid-2000s under Ilyas Kashmiri, a former Pakistani commando-turned-jihadist, the outfit has operated as Al-Qaeda’s strike force within Pakistan – executing high-profile missions, coordinating with other jihadist outfits, and evading global counterterrorism radar through white-labelling tactics.

The name is believed to have come from the 313 people who fought alongside Prophet Muhammad at the Battle of Badr. But in the context of this terror brigade, it represents a mythologised jihadist narrative – a call to arms dressed in religious legitimacy to inspire violence.

Brigade 313 draws its cadres from various banned militant outfits, including the Taliban, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HUJI), Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Jundallah.

How Brigade 313 operates?

Unlike groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed or Lashkar-e-Taiba that openly claim responsibility for attacks, Brigade 313 operates in the shadows. It often carries out “white-label” terror operations – attacks that are never formally claimed, but widely attributed to its operatives. This allows Al-Qaeda to deny direct involvement, Pakistan to avoid global scrutiny and state-backed actors to distance themselves from responsibility.

It functions not as a single organisation but as a glue that binds Pakistan’s terror proxies, a coalition of jihadists, including defectors from the Pakistani military and intelligence services. It coordinates with Haqqani Network, LeT and JeM, and recruits from ex-servicemen and intelligence-linked networks. The umbrella outfit operates across FATA, Balochistan, and urban hubs like Karachi and Lahore.

History and some major Attacks of Brigade 313:

Between 2009 and 2011, the Brigade 313 – under Ilyas Kashmiri’s leadership – carried out attacks on Pakistan’s own military headquarter, plotted assassination attempts against foreign envoys, and helped Al-Qaeda launch operations across Afghanistan and Kashmir.

2003: Attempted assassination of Pakistan’s then-president Pervez Musharraf.

2008: Killing of Major General Faisal Alvi, a retired SSG officer who had threatened to expose Taliban links with military elites.

2009: Attack on Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, which resulted in 17 fatalities.

2009: A suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s Khost province targeting U.S. Assets.

2011: Assault on the Pakistani Naval Base in Karachi, killing 14 military personnel, reportedly in retaliation for the US raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

Ilyas Kashmiri was implicated in the 2009 New York subway bombing plot and a planned attack on Denmark’s Jyllands-Posten newspaper.

After 2011, when Kashmiri was reportedly killed in a drone strike, Brigade 313 did not disband; it restructured under AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent). It began outsourcing attacks to “rebranded” groups — TRF, PAFF, and others active in Kashmir.

Following Kashmiri’s reported death, the leadership is believed to have passed to a figure known as Shah Sahib.

Despite such leadership changes, the group continued its operations, sometimes under different labels, including through newer proxy outfits like The Resistance Front (TRF) and People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), which were active in Kashmir. TRF was involved in the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

How Brigade 313 serves Pakistan strategic interest?

Pakistan's entire terror doctrine rests on maintaining strategic depth through proxies. For decades, Pakistan military-intelligence complex sheltered Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, used LeT and JeM to bleed India by a “thousand cuts” and embraced the Taliban as a “strategic asset”. Brigade 313 fits perfectly into this playbook; a ghost unit that does the dirty work, never appears on official watchlists, and leaves no paper trail linking back to Rawalpindi.