BRICS Not Anti-West, Only 'Non-West', Says Russian President Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

BRICS Not Anti-West, Only 'Non-West', Says Russian President Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (ANI)

Moscow: Days ahead of the BRICS Summit in his country, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday asserted that the grouping is not "anti-West", but is just “non-West”, also recalling that this is member state India’s stand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. At an interaction with a group of foreign journalists here, Putin said the doors of BRICS were not closed to new members.

He said as the grouping develops even the non-member countries will benefit economically. He accused the United States of trying to stem development in China. “It’s like telling the sun not to rise,” he said.

Asked if there was a timeline for the war in Ukraine to end, Putin said setting one would be difficult and counterproductive. He said Russia will prevail.

