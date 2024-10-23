ETV Bharat / international

BRICS Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza, Denounces Israel For 'Mass Killings'

Kazan: Leaders from BRICS countries on Wednesday called for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages from "both sides", while denouncing Israel for its military offensive that has led to “mass killings” of civilians in that territory.

The escalating conflict in West Asia figured prominently in the Kazan Declaration, adopted by the leaders who participated in the 16th summit of the group in this Russian city. BRICS includes Iran which faces possible retaliation from Israel after it launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at the Jewish nation on October 1.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa were the initial members of the group, which has now expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The declaration specifically condemned the Israeli airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Syria in April that killed officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, among others.

“We reiterate our grave concern at the deterioration of the situation and humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular the unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and in West Bank as a result of the Israeli military offensive, which led to mass killing and injury of civilians, forced displacement and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure,” the Kazan Declaration said.

“We stress the urgent need for an immediate, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and detainees from both sides who are being illegally held captive and the unhindered sustainable and at-scale supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and cessation of all aggressive actions,” it added.

The BRICS members also denounced “Israeli attacks against humanitarian operations, facilities, personnel and distribution points”. The declaration sought “full implementation” of United Nations Security Council resolutions expressing concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where over 42,000 people have died in Israeli attacks over the past year.