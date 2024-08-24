ETV Bharat / international

Brazilian Foreign Minister To Embark On Visit To India From Tomorrow To Bolster Bilateral Ties

New Delhi: Ambassador Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, will undertake an official visit to India from August 25-28, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday. During the visit,Ambassador Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazilill co-chair the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting on August 27.

With Brazil holding the G20 Presidency this year, the Ministers will also discuss how the two countries as Troika can take forth key G20 outcomes from the Indian Presidency last year.

India and Brazil share a multifaceted relationship rooted in shared values. The forthcoming visit of Foreign Minister Vieira will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership established in 2006 and explore new avenues of cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral arenas across diverse sectors.

The strategic partnership between India and Brazil is characterised by cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, technology and diplomacy.

This partnership is underpinned by both countries' shared interests in promoting global stability and economic development. Key areas of collaboration include trade and Investment. Both countries seek to enhance bilateral trade and investment flows. They work together on economic initiatives to boost trade in sectors such as agriculture, technology and energy.