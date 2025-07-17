ETV Bharat / international

Brazil Remains Open For Talks After Trump Tariff Threat

Brasília: Brazil expressed "indignation" at a threatened 50-percent US trade tariff, but said it remained committed to negotiations in a letter to Washington made public Wednesday.

The United States said Tuesday it was investigating Brazil's "unfair trading practices" in a further escalation after President Donald Trump announced the tariff as punishment for what he said was a "witch hunt" against his far-right ally, ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

In a letter to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Brasilia said it "remains ready to engage in dialogue with US authorities and to negotiate a mutually acceptable solution on the trade-related aspects of the bilateral agenda."

It was signed by Vice President and Commerce Minister Geraldo Alckmin and Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

The US president last week announced a 50-percent tariff on Brazilian products starting August 1 even though the United States runs a trade surplus with Brazil.

In a letter informing his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Trump criticized the treatment of Bolsonaro as an "international disgrace."