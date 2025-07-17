Brazil Remains Open For Talks After Trump Tariff Threat

Brasília: Brazil expressed "indignation" at a threatened 50-percent US trade tariff, but said it remained committed to negotiations in a letter to Washington made public Wednesday.
The United States said Tuesday it was investigating Brazil's "unfair trading practices" in a further escalation after President Donald Trump announced the tariff as punishment for what he said was a "witch hunt" against his far-right ally, ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.
In a letter to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Brasilia said it "remains ready to engage in dialogue with US authorities and to negotiate a mutually acceptable solution on the trade-related aspects of the bilateral agenda."
It was signed by Vice President and Commerce Minister Geraldo Alckmin and Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.
The US president last week announced a 50-percent tariff on Brazilian products starting August 1 even though the United States runs a trade surplus with Brazil.
In a letter informing his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Trump criticized the treatment of Bolsonaro as an "international disgrace."
Bolsonaro is facing trial over accusations he plotted a coup after his narrow 2022 election loss to Lula.
The letter released here Wednesday said "the Brazilian Government expresses its indignation at the announcement" of the stiff US levy.
It said a 50 percent tariff would "have a very negative impact on key sectors of both economies."
The letter also stated that Brazil has been engaging in talks with US authorities "in search of alternatives to enhance bilateral trade."
It had repeatedly requested the United States to point out areas of particular concern, and in May submitted a proposal "outlining areas for negotiation."
However, "the Brazilian Government is still awaiting a response from the US to its proposal," said the letter.
Read More