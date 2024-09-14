ETV Bharat / international

Brazil Judge Withdraws $3.3 Million From Musk's Starlink and X to Pay for Social Media Fines

Sao Paulo: A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday seized about $3 million from bank accounts belonging to social media platform X and satellite-based internet service provider Starlink, both companies controlled by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The move by Justice Alexandre de Moraes was aimed at collecting funds that are equivalent to the amount that X owes to the country in fines. The bank accounts of the two companies have since been unfrozen.

Legal analysts have questioned de Moraes' prior decision to freeze Starlink's bank account to pay for cases related to X. While Musk owns both X and SpaceX, which operates Starlink, the two companies are separate entities.

Brazil's Supreme Court said Friday in a statement that de Moraes ruled to transfer more than 7.2 million Brazilian reais ($1.3 million) from an X bank account and almost 11 million Brazilian reais ($2 million) from a Starlink account.

De Moraes made the decision on Wednesday, Brazil's Supreme Court said. His ruling on the case is yet to be made public.

Brazil's Supreme Court also said that the banks that hold accounts of the two companies were informed on Thursday they had complied with the decision.

"After the payment of the full amount that was owed, the justice (de Moraes) considered there was no need to keep the bank accounts frozen and ordered the immediate unfreezing of bank accounts/financial assets," the Brazilian Supreme Court said.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The social media platform has been under fire in Brazil since it refused to remove content flagged as illegal by the Supreme Court justice.

De Moraes is the same justice who suspended X in Brazil due to Musk's decision to not have a legal representative for the company in the South American nation, which is against the law.