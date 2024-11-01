ETV Bharat / international

'Brat' Is Collins Dictionary's Word Of The Year; What You Need To Know

The dictionary said 'brat' became "one of the most talked about words of 2024", followed by a string of neologisms including 'rawdogging', 'delulu', and 'anti-tourism'.

Collins lexicographers said on Friday that in the phrase "brat summer," it became "one of the most talked about words of 2024." "More than a hugely successful album, 'brat' is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and 'brat summer' established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life," the dictionary said.
Charli xcx attends the WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Collins Dictionary has declared "brat" – the album title that became a summer-living ideal – its 2024 word of the year.

The word, used by singer Charli XCX as the title of her sixth studio album, has been defined as "characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude."

Collins lexicographers said on Friday that in the phrase "brat summer," it became "one of the most talked about words of 2024."

"More than a hugely successful album, 'brat' is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and 'brat summer' established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life," the dictionary said.

Collins experts monitor their 20-billion-word database to create the annual list of new and notable words that reflect the ever-evolving English language.

Other new and notable words for 2024 include "era," in the sense of "a period of one's life or career that is of a distinctive character." It's inspired by Taylor Swift's world-conquering Eras tour.

Other notable neologisms among the dictionary's word-of-the-year finalists include the growing movement against mass tourism, "anti-tourism"; "delulu," meaning utterly mistaken or unrealistic in one's ideas or expectations; and "rawdogging," taking a long-haul flight with no devices or distractions.

"With many of this year's notable words being popularized by generations Z and Alpha, we can confidently say this is the most 'brat' Word of the Year list ever," said Collins managing director Alex Beecroft.

Collin's 2023 word of the year was "AI," short for artificial intelligence.

Hyderabad: Collins Dictionary has declared "brat" – the album title that became a summer-living ideal – its 2024 word of the year.

The word, used by singer Charli XCX as the title of her sixth studio album, has been defined as "characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude."

Collins lexicographers said on Friday that in the phrase "brat summer," it became "one of the most talked about words of 2024."

"More than a hugely successful album, 'brat' is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and 'brat summer' established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life," the dictionary said.

Collins experts monitor their 20-billion-word database to create the annual list of new and notable words that reflect the ever-evolving English language.

Other new and notable words for 2024 include "era," in the sense of "a period of one's life or career that is of a distinctive character." It's inspired by Taylor Swift's world-conquering Eras tour.

Other notable neologisms among the dictionary's word-of-the-year finalists include the growing movement against mass tourism, "anti-tourism"; "delulu," meaning utterly mistaken or unrealistic in one's ideas or expectations; and "rawdogging," taking a long-haul flight with no devices or distractions.

"With many of this year's notable words being popularized by generations Z and Alpha, we can confidently say this is the most 'brat' Word of the Year list ever," said Collins managing director Alex Beecroft.

Collin's 2023 word of the year was "AI," short for artificial intelligence.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WHAT IS WORD OF THE YEARBRATCOLLINS DICTIONARY WORD OF THE YEAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.