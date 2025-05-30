ETV Bharat / international

Border Authorities Arrest Indian Citizen Living Illegally In US On Child Predator Charges

New York: Border authorities have arrested an Indian citizen living illegally in the US wanted for child predator charges. Gurdev Singh, 42, was arrested Wednesday by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Champlain border crossing in New York. Singh had an active felony arrest warrant from Indiana.

Singh was processed by CBP officers and turned over to the New York State Police, as a fugitive from justice. He is currently being held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, awaiting extradition. CBP officers encountered Singh after he was refused entry into Canada.

During his primary inspection, the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) indicated that Singh was wanted in Indiana for child solicitation, solicitation for sexual intercourse. Singh was taken into custody by CBP officers and escorted to the secondary examination area for further investigation.