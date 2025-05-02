ETV Bharat / international

Booming Tourism And Climate Change Threaten Albania's Coast

Published : May 2, 2025 at 11:59 AM IST

Tirana (Albania): Albania's coast is being hit by a double whammy of climate change and chaotic tourist development.

From Velipoja in the north where the waves are swallowing a century-old forest, to the tourist hotspot of Golem where galloping construction of hotels and restaurants is accelerating erosion, the country's often spectacular Adriatic coast is under threat.

"Out of Albania's 273 kilometres (169 miles) of coastline some 154 are affected by erosion," urban planning specialist Besjana Shehu told AFP.

Tourism in the Balkan nation is booming, from 5.1 million visitors in 2018 to 10.1 million in 2023. But new hotels, restaurants and beach bars are also taking their toll on nature.

Rising sea level due to climate change is further complicating the situation.

In Velipoja, a protected area close to the border with Montenegro, the sea is advancing more than five metres a year.

It has already eaten 210 metres into the coastal forest, threatening an entire ecosystem that cannot live in salt water.

Dozens of pine trunks lie strewn on the sand, many uprooted by violent storms late last month.

"Velipoja Park is shrinking," warned Agim Dardha, head of the protected areas agency for the Shkodra region.

"In the past 10 years alone it has lost more than 30 hectares (74 acres)," he said.

Death of an island

Franz Jozeph island at the mouth of the nearby Buna River still figures on the maps and tourist guides.

But it actually vanished in 2012 after being swallowed by the sea.

Named by Austrian cartographers in 1870 after Emperor Franz Joseph I, the island was made up of rich alluvial soil.

Located only 150 metres from the coast, its 19.5 hectares were covered with trees and wild vegetation.

"A paradise for many species of seabirds, a haven of peace for us too... it is totally gone," lamented Lule Coli, who runs a small beach bar nearby.