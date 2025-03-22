Gaza Residents Burn Books To Survive As University Becomes Refuge Amid War

Gaza City: The Islamic University in Gaza City, once a prestigious centre of learning in the besieged territory is now a place of refuge for many and the books here fuel fires for their makeshift stoves.

Children search through the rubbles of the University building for books to burn that will help their parents cook to fill their stomachs. Israel, which cut off the supply of food, fuel and humanitarian aid to Gaza's roughly 2 million Palestinians, has vowed to intensify its operations until Hamas releases the 59 hostages it holds — 24 of whom are believed alive — and gives up control of the territory.

The truce deal agreed upon by Hamas and Israel through mediators had three phases. But the already fragile ceasefire was shattered when Israel resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18.

"We have no money, no food, no water, no mattresses left. We have nothing left, and we are freezing from the cold and hunger. There is no medicine, and every day we say we hope that the truce will happen and that the second phase will succeed. Every day we hear news about this, but our nights and days have become fear and terror, and we can no longer sleep," said Umm Hassan Fayyad, a displaced woman from Beit Hanoun sheltering at the Islamic University

Close to 600 Palestinians, 200 of them children were killed following Israel's breaking of the ceasefire. According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, no fuel nor aid has entered Gaza since the beginning of March.

Referring to US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate the residents of Gaza, Umm Hassan Fayyad said, "If expulsion happens, I will die here. I will not leave this country. It's one death, and I would rather die in my country with honour," adding that its what everyone else in Gaza thinks.

The short-lived ceasefire between Hamas and Israel that started in mid-January had brought hope and respite to their agony. Israel resuming relentless air strikes on Gaza last week not only shattered the truce deal but the hopes and dreams of a multitude of Gazans. (With AFP inputs)