Boeing Factory Workers Vote To Accept Contract And End More Than 7-week Strike

Seattle: Unionized machinists at Boeing voted Monday to accept a contract offer and end their strike after more than seven weeks, clearing the way for the aerospace giant to resume production of its bestselling airliner and generate much-needed cash.

Leaders of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers district in Seattle said 59% of members who cast ballots agreed to approve the company's fourth formal offer and the third put to a vote. The deal includes pay raises of 38% over four years, and ratification and productivity bonuses.

However, Boeing refused to meet strikers' demand to restore a company pension plan that was frozen nearly a decade ago.

The contract's ratification on the eve of Election Day clears the way for a major U.S. manufacturer and government contractor to restart Pacific Northwest assembly lines that the factory workers' walkout have idled for 53 days.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a message to employees Monday night that he was pleased to have reached an agreement.

"While the past few months have been difficult for all of us, we are all part of the same team," Ortberg said. "We will only move forward by listening and working together. There is much work ahead to return to the excellence that made Boeing an iconic company."

According to the union, the 33,000 workers it represents can return to work as soon as Wednesday or as late as Nov. 12. Boeing's CEO has said it might take "a couple of weeks" to resume production in part because some could need retraining.