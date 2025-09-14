Boeing Again In Question: FAA Seeks $3.1 Million In Fines Over 'Hundreds Of Quality System Violations'
The US Federal Aviation Administration has stated that it has identified "hundreds of quality system violations" at Boeing’s 737 factory in Washington.
New Delhi: Boeing, an American multinational aviation corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells aeroplanes, is once again in question as the Federal Aviation Administration, the civil aviation authority in the US, is seeking $3.1 million (Rs 27.36 crore) in fines from it over hundreds of safety violations, including ones related to an Alaska Airlines jetliner losing a door plug panel on its fuselage in midflight.
The proposed penalty is for safety violations that occurred from September 2023 through February 2024, the FAA said in a recent statement. That period includes the January 2024 blowout of a panelled-over exit door — called a door plug —- on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 shortly after it took off from Portland, Oregon. None of the 171 passengers or six crew members on the flight were seriously injured. Pilots landed the plane safely back at the airport.
"These include actions related to the January 5, 2024, door plug blowout, and interference with safety officials’ independence. The FAA utilized its maximum statutory civil penalty authority consistent with law," read the FAA statement.
The FAA said it had identified "hundreds of quality system violations" at Boeing’s 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and Boeing subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems’ 737 factory in Wichita, Kansas. Additionally, Boeing, the FAA added, presented two unairworthy aircraft to the FAA for airworthiness certificates and failed to follow its quality system.
"Furthermore, the FAA found that a non-ODA Boeing employee pressured a Boeing ODA unit member to sign off on a Boeing 737-MAX airplane so Boeing could meet its delivery schedule, even though the ODA member determined the aircraft did not comply with applicable standards," it said.
Boeing has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s penalty letters to respond to the agency.
In June, the National Transportation Safety Board in the US said its 17-month-long investigation found that lapses in Boeing’s manufacturing and safety oversight, combined with ineffective inspections and audits by the FAA, led to the door plug blowout.
In a separate statement on Saturday, Boeing said it is reviewing the agency's proposed civil penalty, noting that the company put in place a safety and quality plan last year, under FAA oversight, that aims to enhance safety management and quality assurance in its airplane production.
“We regret the January 2024 door-plug accident and continue to work on strengthening our safety culture and improving first-time quality and accountability across our operations," the company said.
The Max version of Boeing’s bestselling 737 airplane has been the source of persistent troubles for the company since two of the jets crashed, one in Indonesia in 2018 and another in Ethiopia in 2019, killing a combined 346 people. The Justice Department reached a deal in May allowing Boeing to avoid criminal prosecution for allegedly misleading U.S. regulators about the Max before the two crashes.
