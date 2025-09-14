ETV Bharat / international

Boeing Again In Question: FAA Seeks $3.1 Million In Fines Over 'Hundreds Of Quality System Violations'

New Delhi: Boeing, an American multinational aviation corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells aeroplanes, is once again in question as the Federal Aviation Administration, the civil aviation authority in the US, is seeking $3.1 million (Rs 27.36 crore) in fines from it over hundreds of safety violations, including ones related to an Alaska Airlines jetliner losing a door plug panel on its fuselage in midflight.

The proposed penalty is for safety violations that occurred from September 2023 through February 2024, the FAA said in a recent statement. That period includes the January 2024 blowout of a panelled-over exit door — called a door plug —- on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 shortly after it took off from Portland, Oregon. None of the 171 passengers or six crew members on the flight were seriously injured. Pilots landed the plane safely back at the airport.

Boeing was in the news in June when a 787 flown by Air India crashed shortly after takeoff and killed at least 270 people.

"These include actions related to the January 5, 2024, door plug blowout, and interference with safety officials’ independence. The FAA utilized its maximum statutory civil penalty authority consistent with law," read the FAA statement.

The FAA said it had identified "hundreds of quality system violations" at Boeing’s 737 factory in Renton, Washington, and Boeing subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems’ 737 factory in Wichita, Kansas. Additionally, Boeing, the FAA added, presented two unairworthy aircraft to the FAA for airworthiness certificates and failed to follow its quality system.

"Furthermore, the FAA found that a non-ODA Boeing employee pressured a Boeing ODA unit member to sign off on a Boeing 737-MAX airplane so Boeing could meet its delivery schedule, even though the ODA member determined the aircraft did not comply with applicable standards," it said.