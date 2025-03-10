ETV Bharat / international

A Boat Capsizes In Congo And 25 Are Dead, Many Of Them Soccer Players

Kinshasa: A boat has capsized in southwestern Congo and killed 25 people, many of them soccer players, authorities said Monday. The players were returning from a match in Mushie city in Maï-Ndombe province on Sunday night when the vessel capsized on the Kwa River, said Alexis Mputu, the provincial spokesman.

Mputu suggested that the poor visibility at night may have been a factor. At least 30 other people survived, said Renacle Kwatiba, the local administrator of Mushie territory.

Deadly boat accidents are common in the central African country, where late-night travels and overcrowded vessels are often blamed. Authorities have struggled to enforce maritime regulations.