ETV Bharat / international

BNP's Call For Early Polls And A New Political Party In Bangladesh: Implications For India

New Delhi: With Bangladesh’s political opposition gaining momentum, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has escalated its push for early elections, citing concerns over governance and democratic legitimacy. The call, made during an expanded party meeting on Thursday, comes on the eve of a major political shake-up – the formation of a new party by leaders of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) and the Jatiyo Nagorik Committee (JNC).

This political flux could reshape Bangladesh’s electoral landscape ahead of the next general elections. BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, addressing the party’s expanded meeting in Dhaka via virtual mode from London, has called on the interim government in the country to hold an acceptable election to restore the democratic system after swiftly implementing minimum reforms.

"With your combined efforts and the student movement, the fascist ruler has been ousted," Khaleda said. "An interim government has been formed. The people’s expectation from them is to complete the necessary minimum reforms to repair the state and organize an election that is acceptable to all."

Meanwhile, reports emerging from Bangladesh media suggest that a new political party that is expected to be launched on Friday by leaders of the SAD and the JNC is likely to be named Jatiyo Nagorik Party (National Citizens’ Party).

Thursday's political developments come amidst the near-total chaos that Bangladesh is descending to following the ouster of Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina in August last year in the face of a mass uprising and the interim government headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus assuming power.

This transition, while aiming to restore stability and democratic order, has been accompanied by considerable challenges and unrest. The catalyst for change was a student-led movement protesting against public sector job quotas, which they perceived as discriminatory.

This movement, known as SAD, rapidly gained nationwide support, evolving into a broader call for governmental reform. The protests intensified in July 2024, leading to violent clashes that resulted in over 1,000 deaths. Facing mounting pressure, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5, 2024, and sought refuge in India.

The new interim government included key figures from the student movement, such as Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, reflecting a commitment to address the protesters’ demands. The primary mandate of this interim government was to draft a new, inclusive constitution and organise general elections to restore democratic governance.

However, despite the interim government’s efforts, Bangladesh has faced ongoing turmoil. The immediate aftermath of the uprising saw a breakdown in law enforcement. Nahid, meanwhile, resigned from the interim government earlier this week and is reportedly set to assume the position of convenor of the proposed new political party.

During her address to the BNP expanded meeting on Thursday, the first such in seven years, Khaleda said the people of Bangladesh, especially the youth, were eager for a positive democratic change. “We must set aside petty divisions and work for the greater interest of the country and the nation," she said.