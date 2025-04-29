ETV Bharat / international

BNP Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over Dhaka's Agreement To Open Aid Corridor For Myanmar's Rakhine

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia's BNP has expressed "grave concern" over the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government's announcement that Dhaka had agreed in-principle to open a humanitarian corridor for transporting relief supplies to Myanmar's Rakhine state.

On Monday, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mira Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a public rally that the government should have consulted with all political parties before taking such a "major decision" as it involved the question of "our independence, sovereignty and stability and peace of the region in the future".

"The report made us concerned," Alamgir said. M Touhid Hossain, the interim government's foreign affairs advisor, announced on Sunday that Dhaka agreed in-principle, "subject to conditions", to a United Nations (UN) proposal to establish a humanitarian corridor through Bangladesh to send aid to Rakhine amid the ongoing civil war between Myanmar government troops and the rebel Arakan Army.

Declining to elaborate on the conditions, he had said, "I will not go into the details (but), if the conditions are met, we will certainly provide assistance." The UN had earlier expressed fear the region might witness a famine -- a fallout of the civil war that resulted in the possible influx of other ethnic groups into Bangladesh alongside the Rohingya.

Speaking on the issue, BNP leader Alamgir said, "We do not want to become another Gaza ... We do not want to get involved in another war. We do not want anyone to come here and create more trouble for us. We are already in a serious problem with the Rohingya." He said the BNP did not have any objection in extending help to people in distress but consultations with political parties were required as "we don't want anyone to come to our territory to create troubles" afresh.