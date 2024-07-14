ETV Bharat / international

'Bloodied' Trump Rushed Off Stage: How The Fatal Shooting At Donald Trump's Pennsylvania Rally Unfolded

Pennsylvania: After the bid on his life by the shooter, a bloody-faced Donald Trump was seen rushed off to safety by United States Secret Service agents. Despite his wounds, the former President was seen in a clenched fist. Later, he thanked Secret Service men who came to his rescue in the nick as the shooter was shot dead.

Trump said a bullet touched his ear before he was taken away. The video visuals saw screams tearing through the crowd and Trump grabbed at the side of his face and ducked down by security personnel during the shooting.

What was Trump doing and why?

Former President Donald Trump was in a campaign trail in Pennsylvania's Butler city, tucked away 590 kilometres west of New York City and 53km from the city of Pittsburgh. According to Anthony Guglielmi, spokesperson of the US Secret Service, the incident happened around 6:15 pm local time when the suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.



US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased. The US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured, he said, adding that this incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has notified the FBI.



Trump said nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. He was then attending an afternoon rally as part of his campaign ahead of the November 5 presidential election. He was about to announce his running mate for vice president, and was expected to make that call this week.

Horrific gunfire rings during mid-speech, What eyewitnesses say

Thousands of Trump supporters were attending the rally when the shooting, which was captured live on news channels, happened. As the bullet hit his ears, the former president was seen ducking with the secret service surrounding him. He could be heard making a few comments on an audio feed from the stage.



Trump said, Let me get my shoes, as he was escorted to the safe place. He was seen pumping his fist to the public. The shocking incident happened two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump will formally become the party's nominee.



According to The Wall Street Journal, eyewitness Colleen Phillips (62) said she was about eight rows from the stage when she heard the sounds of gunfire. "We had a little prayer circle for President Trump," Phillips said. I don't know what's wrong with people.



Another eyewitness Mark McEvoy (50) said he thought he heard eight to 10 shots.

I saw Trump go down, but then I saw him get up and he raised his hand that he was OK, McEvoy told the Financial Daily.

Video of the attack shows Trump, wearing his signature red MAGA hat, speaking onstage to a crowd of hundreds. Mid-sentence, the former president stops speaking as a popping sound rings out and he grabs his right ear.

Supporters gathered behind him start to scream and duck for cover as more popping noises are heard.

Trump looks around him and then ducks behind the lectern as Secret Service agents can be heard shouting: "Get down, get down, get down."

The agents form a pile on top of Trump as more shots are heard and the crowd descends into screams.

It appears there is just two seconds from the first popping sound to the third. A fourth round of popping sounds rings out as more Secret Service agents run onstage and form a huddle before three heavily armed soldiers with assault rifles join them as they prepare to move Trump away.

