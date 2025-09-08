ETV Bharat / international

'Blood Moon' Rises As Kenya Looks To The Stars For Tourism

Samburu, Kenya: Under the Kenyan stars, tourists and tribal dancers looked up at the rust-red "blood moon" as the East African country launched a new tourism initiative promoting the country's night skies.

When the Sun, Earth and Moon line up, the shadow cast by the planet on its satellite makes it appear an eerie, deep red colour that has astounded humans for millennia.

The phenomenon was visible late Sunday across the planet with some of those in a remote lodge in Samburu county, hundreds of miles from the capital Nairobi, where Kenya's tourism ministry and the Kenya Space Agency launched a drive to push "astro-tourism".

Foreign tourists mingled with local dancers -- wearing fantastically colourful beads and draped cloths -- as they took turns gazing through telescopes at the slowly reddening moon and the kaleidoscope of stars around it.

"It's an amazing experience," Kenyan visitor Stella-Maris Miriti, 35, told AFP.

"At first I thought it was not happening because the moon was dark... but at 8.30 the magic happened," she added.

The tour operator had travelled up from Nairobi to see the "blood moon" away from the city's lights.

Waiting her turn at the telescope was 26-year-old Maggie Debbe, visiting with her parents from Australia.

"I think it's awesome, I just did not expect any of this," she told AFP.

'Game-changer'