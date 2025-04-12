Blocked AT The Border: How India’s Policy Shift Is Hurting Bangladesh’s Garment Exports

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s $45-billion readymade garments (RMG) industry, the second largest apparel exporter globally, has been dealt a significant logistical blow following India’s withdrawal of the trans-shipment facility that allowed goods to pass through Indian territory to international ports.

The facility, once a lifeline for swift exports to destinations like Nepal, Bhutan and beyond, was terminated earlier this week, leaving exporters scrambling to reroute shipments and absorb soaring costs. With global buyers demanding punctual deliveries and competitive pricing, Bangladesh’s apparel manufacturers are sounding the alarm over potential order losses and shrinking profit margins.

During a regular media briefing earlier this week, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the trans-shipment facility extended to Bangladesh had over some time resulted in significant congestion at India’s airports and ports.

“Logistical delays and higher costs were hindering our exports and creating backlogs,” Jaiswal said. “The facility, therefore, has been withdrawn with effect from April 8, 2025.”

At the same time, he said that “these measures do not impact Bangladesh's exports to Nepal and Bhutan transiting through Indian territory”.

However, the fact of the matter is that four Bangladeshi trucks loaded with readymade garment products were denied entry to India through Petrapole land port as the Indian authorities revoked the transhipment facility for Bangladesh. The trucks were rerouted to Dhaka from the Benapole landport in Jashore on the Indian side of the border.

India introduced the transhipment facility through an order on June 29, 2020, allowing Bangladeshi goods to be transported to third countries using Indian territory. From January 2024 to March 2025, in a span of 15 months, Bangladesh exported garments worth around $462 million to 36 countries using Indian road transit. However, the Indian Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) cancelled the order on April 8, leading to a halt to such shipments.

The revocation has disrupted established trade routes, forcing Bangladeshi exporters to seek alternative, often more expensive, routes. Exporters now face higher air freight rates and longer transit times, affecting their competitiveness in the global market.

India’s sudden move has blocked one of the key transit options for urgent exports to the Middle East and Western markets from Bangladesh.

“While the immediate effect on overall export volumes may be limited, exporters say the restriction reduces flexibility in delivery options and could shrink Bangladesh’s export capacity,” Bangladeshi news portal Bdnews24.com reported. “This calls for diplomatic intervention from our government,” the report quoted one exporter as saying.

With the loss of access to Indian ports and airports, Bangladesh’s own logistical infrastructure faces increased pressure. The inefficiencies at local airports, such as higher cargo handling charges and inadequate facilities, have been highlighted as significant challenges.

India’s decision to revoke the trans-shipment agreement with Bangladesh comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Bangkok earlier this month.

The revocation coincides with the US implementing 37 per cent reciprocal tariffs, though paused for 90 days, on Bangladeshi exports, further straining the sector. Observers are reading between the lines about India's move. They see this as New Delhi’s response to Bangladesh’s increasing engagement with China, including comments by Yunus regarding the strategic importance of the northeastern region of India and Bangladesh’s role as a gateway to the ocean for the region.

“The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters,” a video that went viral on social media showed Yunus saying during an economic summit during his visit to China prior to the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. “They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean.”

He referred to Bangladesh as the “guardian of the ocean” for India’s northeastern region. This sparked anger in India, cutting across political party lines. During his meeting with Yunus in Bangkok, Modi had reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

“He (Modi) underlined that India believed in a people-centric approach in the relationship and highlighted the cooperation between the two countries over a long period that has delivered tangible benefits to people in both countries,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said while addressing the media in Bangkok following the Modi-Yunus meeting. “And, in this spirit, he once again underlined to Prof Yunus India’s desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on the spirit of pragmatism.”

Bangladesh descended into political instability following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Hasina’s removal from power came after a students’ revolution that snowballed into a mass uprising against what people called her authoritarian style of governance. Her decade-and-a-half-long rule ended abruptly, leaving a political vacuum that exacerbated existing divisions and triggered a struggle for control.

The immediate aftermath of Hasina’s ouster saw the formation of an interim government led by Yunus. With Hasina taking refuge in India, relations between the two South Asian neighbours have since been tense despite a visit by Foreign Secretary Misri to Dhaka in December last year for structured foreign office consultations.

Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh has ordered the extradition of Hasina and many of her associates who fled the country after the upheaval in August. The ouster of Hasina also saw the rise of extremist Islamist elements in Bangladesh’s political landscape, leading to large-scale violence against religious minorities, particularly Hindus. India has been continuously voicing its concerns over these developments.

After he took power in August last year, Yunus uttered a lot of anti-India rhetoric. However, in a surprising turnabout, in an interview with a British media outlet last month, Yunus said that, for Bangladesh, there is no alternative to good relations with India. Yunus claimed Bangladesh’s ties with India are “very good” and “our relationship will always be very good”.

On his part, Modi, on the occasion of Bangladesh’s Independence Day on March 26, extended his felicitations to Yunus and the people of India’s eastern neighbour. Then again, Modi extended his greetings to Yunus ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. The Prime Minister further wished for peace, harmony, health and happiness for the world and expressed hope for the friendship between India and Bangladesh to grow stronger.

However, Yunus’s comments about the northeastern region of India in China seem to have struck a raw chord in New Delhi. Meanwhile, a top Korean expert on RMG and textile exports of Bangladesh has warned that India’s eastern neighbour is at risk of losing its position as the world’s second-largest apparel exporter after China as Vietnam is quickly catching up with better logistics, more diverse products, and smoother trade processes.

“Bangladesh is very close to Vietnam,” the Daily Star quoted Kihak Sung, chairman of Youngone Corporation, a pioneer in Bangladesh's RMG and textile sectors, as saying during the Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025 held in Dhaka earlier this week. “But if we don’t jump into our businesses, we may lose the glory of holding the second spot.”

So, what does India’s revocation of the trans-shipment facility to Bangladesh signal?

According to Anand Kumar, Associate Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses, India extended this facility to Bangladesh when ties between the two countries were fine.

“There might be two possibilities behind this revocation,” Kumar told ETV Bharat. “One is that the officials at the border must have been confused by the latest order. The other is that Bangladesh might be trying to export such goods to other countries by first sending these to Nepal and Bhutan.”

He also pointed out to the strained relations between India and Bangladesh despite the meeting between Modi and Yunus in Bangkok. “Since they have been so hostile towards India after Hasina’s ouster, they cannot expect business to be usual,” Kumar said.

According to Bangladeshi academic and political observer Sharin Shajahan Naomi, the revocation of this facility could have been prevented had the two countries been sharing good relations.

“But some people in Bangladesh say that the interim government will request India to withdraw this revocation,” Naomi told ETV Bharat. “Bangladesh must go beyond its egoistic approach and request India to withdraw the revocation of this facility. If Yunus requests as he did to US President Donald Trump about cooperation in terms of tariffs, maybe India will reconsider.”

She further stated that though some quarters in Bangladesh are discussing routing these exports via countries like Sri Lanka and the Maldives, this is not practical.

“Bangladesh’s RMG sector is already suffering because of unrest among workers due to low salaries,” Naomi explained. “That is why the Bangladesh government should immediately sit with the Indian government and seek limited export capacity. The request should be genuine and not through social media posts or a small letter.”

