BIMSTEC Day 2025: Know More About South And Southeast Asia's Regional Association

Hyderabad: BIMSTEC, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Collaboration, is an international regional association consisting of seven member countries in the Bay of Bengal area: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Its main goal is to promote diverse technical and economic collaboration among these nations. Since 1997, BIMSTEC Day has been celebrated on June 6 every year.

BIMSTEC was formed on 6 June 1997 through the acceptance of the Bangkok Declaration. Originally referred to as BIST-EC (Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand Economic Cooperation), it later incorporated Myanmar and subsequently Nepal and Bhutan. The main office of the organisation is located in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Since then, 6th June is celebrated as BIMSTEC Day.

Headquartered in Dhaka, Bangladesh, BIMSTEC focuses on cooperation across multiple areas such as trade, technology, energy, tourism, fisheries, and agriculture. It also serves an essential function in enhancing regional connectivity and interactions among people, aiding in peace, stability, and collective prosperity among its member nations. The BIMSTEC area unites 1.7 billion individuals, 22 percent of the global population, with a total GDP of about USD 5 trillion.

The Purposes of BIMSTEC

BIMSTEC creates an enabling environment for rapid economic development through the identification and implementation of specific cooperation projects agreed by the Member States. To establish multidimensional connectivity, promote synergy among connectivity frameworks in the region, as a key enabler to economic integration for shared prosperity. To endeavour to eradicate poverty from the Bay of Bengal region. To maintain peace and stability in the Bay of Bengal region through close collaboration in combating international terrorism, transnational organised crimes, natural disasters, climate change and communicable disease. To accelerate the economic growth and social progress in the Bay of Bengal region through joint endeavours in a spirit of equality and partnership. To promote trade and investment as a major contributing factor to fostering economic and social development in the region. To cooperate more effectively in joint efforts that are supportive of and complementary to national development plans of the Member States, which result in tangible benefits to the people in raising their living standards, including through generating employment and improving transportation and communication infrastructure. To accelerate the economic growth and social progress in the Bay of Bengal region through joint endeavours in a spirit of equality and partnership. To promote active collaboration and mutual assistance on matters of common interest in the economic, social, technical and scientific fields.

Members of BIMSTEC

The Member States of BIMSTEC are the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Kingdom of Bhutan, the Republic of India, the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Nepal, the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, and the Kingdom of Thailand.

National Focal Points (NFP) established within the Ministries of External/ Foreign Affairs/ Foreign Relations of each Member State serve as the points of contact for all BIMSTEC-related communications and coordination between the BIMSTEC Secretariat and Member States.

BIMSTEC, a five-tiered organisation

The Summit comprises the Heads of State or Government of the Member States

The Ministerial Meeting comprising the Ministers dealing with foreign relations of the Member States

The Sectoral Ministerial Meetings comprise the Ministers of line ministries responsible for carrying out the activities of the respective sectors

The Senior Officials’ Meeting, consisting of the Foreign Secretaries/ Secretaries/ appropriate Senior officials nominated by the BIMSTEC Member States

The BIMSTEC Permanent Working Committee (BPWC) comprises senior officials of the respective National Focal Points.

BIMSTEC Summits

BIMSTEC facilitates inter-governmental engagements via Summits, Ministerial Meetings, Senior Officials Meetings, Permanent Working Committee, Joint Working Groups, and Expert-level Meetings.

The 6th Summit of the Heads of State/Government of the member States of BIMSTEC was held on April 4, in Bangkok, Thailand. previous summits were held in 2004 (Bangkok), 2008 (New Delhi), 2014 (Nay Pyi Taw), 2018 (Kathmandu) and 2022 (Colombo).

The theme of the Summit was - 'BIMSTEC: Prosperous, Resilient and Open'. It reflected the priorities of the leaders and the aspirations of the peoples of the BIMSTEC region, as well as the efforts of BIMSTEC in ensuring shared growth in times of global uncertainties.

In February 2025, India hosted the BIMSTEC Youth Summit in Ahmedabad, bringing together over 70 youth representatives from BIMSTEC nations to promote regional collaboration. The summit concentrated on obstacles and opportunities in entrepreneurship, digital connectivity, cyberspace, and sustainable growth

BIMSTEC role