BIMSTEC Business Summit To Kick Off Tomorrow In New Delhi

New Delhi: First BIMSTEC Business Summit to bring together more than 300 key stakeholders from across the Bay of Bengal region to facilitate economic collaboration and explore ways ahead in focus areas such as trade facilitation, regional connectivity, energy security, inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The Ministry of External Affairs in association with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) will host the 1st BIMSTEC Business Summit in New Delhi on August 6 and will continue till August 8.

The first edition of the Business Summit aims to foster greater regional collaboration through robust trade and investment relations among the member countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

The Business Summit will be inaugurated by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal and other leaders will deliver keynote addresses.

Several Ministers of the BIMSTEC Member States from the ambit of Trade, Commerce and Industry, as well as Energy, along with high-ranking government officials, policymakers, entrepreneurs and industry associations, will participate in the event.

