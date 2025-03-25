ETV Bharat / international

Bihar Diwas 2025 Commemorated At Indian Consulate In New York, Diaspora From State Honoured For Their Contributions

New York: The culture and heritage of Bihar were celebrated as diaspora from the state commemorated ‘Bihar Diwas’ during a special event here that also honoured four prominent members of the community for their outstanding achievements and contributions.

The Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with Bihar Foundation USA (East Coast Chapter) and the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA), hosted ‘Bihar Diwas 2025’ Saturday, bringing together over 130 members of the Indian-American community to honour the state's heritage, progress and growing global presence, a press release by Bihar Foundation USA – East Coast said.

On the occasion, four members of the Indian-American community from the state were honoured with the ‘Bihar Vishwa Gaurav Samman’ for their contributions.

The honourees were Founder of Tiger Analytics Mahesh Kumar, awarded for advancing Bihar’s IT and innovation ecosystem; Global Head of People at KPMG Dr. Abhishek Tiwary for empowering youth through leadership and opportunity creation.

Managing Director at Bank of America Sharad Kumar for his excellence in the financial sector and leadership within the diaspora and Agricultural Scientist Dr. Prakash Jha for leveraging technology to drive food security and uplift rural communities, the statement said.

“Their inspiring stories underscore Bihar’s global influence and the transformational power of its diaspora,” it added. The event included congratulatory messages from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Choudhary, who also serves as Chairman of Bihar Foundation, Patna, specifically acknowledged Mahesh Kumar for helping establish a strong IT presence in Patna and inspiring entrepreneurship in Bihar. He emphasised that “NRIs must give back to their roots and work for their land.”