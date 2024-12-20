ETV Bharat / international

Biden To Travel To Italy To Meet Pope Francis

US President Joe Biden's last foreign trip before he hands over power to Trump, who would be sworn in as the 47th president of US.

Washington: US President Joe Biden would be travelling to Rome to meet His Holiness Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni from January 9 to January 12, the White House announced on Thursday.

This would possibly be Biden's last foreign trip before he hands over the power to Donald Trump, who would be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 12.

"President Joseph R Biden, Jr will travel to Rome, Italy from January 9 to January 12 to meet separately with His Holiness Pope Francis, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"On January 10, President Biden will have an audience with the Pope and discuss efforts to advance peace around the world," she said. "He will also meet with Italy's leaders to highlight the strength of the US-Italy relationship, thank Prime Minister Meloni for her strong leadership of the G7 over the past year and discuss important challenges facing the world," Jean-Pierre said.

