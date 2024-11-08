Biden Administration Proud Of Strengthening Ties With India: Official

Washington: The Biden Administration is incredibly proud of strengthening ties with India, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

“I will say that the strengthening of our ties with India is something that this administration is incredibly proud of, both through our increased alliances through the Quad, and through our work on a number of shared priorities,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

“It’s something that we focused on from day one and something that we see as a great success as we prepare to leave office,” Miller said. Miller was responding to a question on the India-US relationship under the Biden Administration.