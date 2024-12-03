ETV Bharat / international

Biden Admin Approves Sale Of USD 1.17 Billion Worth Helicopter Equipment To India

The Biden Administration on Monday notified the Congress of its decision to approve the sale of Multi-Mission Helicopter Equipment and related ones.

Biden Admin Approves Sale Of USD 1.17 Billion Worth Helicopter Equipment To India
US President Joe Biden (AP)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Washington: The Biden Administration on Monday notified the Congress of its decision to approve the sale of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopter Equipment and related ones at an estimated cost of USD1.17 billion.

The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to deter current and future threats by upgrading its anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a notification to the Congress.

The Biden administration’s approval of the sale of major defence equipment to India comes weeks ahead of the completion of its four-year term.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America on January 20, 2025.

According to the notification, India has requested to buy 30 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS-JTRS).

It also included advanced data transfer systems; external fuel tanks; AN/AAS 44C(V) forward-looking infrared (FLIR) systems; an operator machine interface assistant; spare containers; facilities study, design, construction and support; support and test equipment; munitions; and integration and test support.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems.

Implementation of this sale will require travel of up to 20 US Government or up to 25 contractor representatives to India on a temporary basis for program technical support and management oversight, it said.

