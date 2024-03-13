Bhutanese PM to Arrive in Delhi on March 14; Likely to Push Gelephu Project

New Delhi: In a diplomatic mission, Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay is all set to arrive in New Delhi starting Thursday, 14 March on his first overseas visit after assuming office in January this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

He is visiting India from 14-18 March at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit by the Bhutanese Prime Minister is seen as India's last few high-level diplomatic engagements before the Lok Sabha election process begins and also comes at a time when New Delhi is keen to discuss progress in the China-Bhutan boundary talks.

India's former diplomat Ajay Bisaria said, "India has the strongest and oldest relationship with Bhutan and for Bhutan, the timing is never important because if you have a business to do, you do that regardless of whether India is going into election phase".

His visit will focus on discussion on bilateral agreements, development and connectivity projects, and particularly the Gelephu mindfulness city project launched by the Bhutanese King in December 2023.

Bhutan requires India's assistance with rail and roadways connecting up to Gelephu that borders Assam, and the Bhutanese Prime Minister is likely to push for it during his talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the MEA, during the visit, the Prime Minister of Bhutan will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other Indian dignitaries will call on the Prime Minister of Bhutan, it added.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will also visit Mumbai during his tour. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Employment, and senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan will accompany Tobgay.

Last year, the king of Bhutan Jigme Khesar visited Guwahati and Mumbai with a focus on boosting rail, connectivity, cross-border trade infrastructure, economic cooperation, tourism, education, skill development, and nurturing people-to-people connections. He also met various industrialists and health and hotel infrastructure magnates, to discuss investments in the Gelephu project.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi was also due to visit Bhutan but the visit has been delayed as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in India and could be held in April and May.