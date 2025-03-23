Between Friction And Necessity: The India Factor In South Asia's Diplomacy

New Delhi: In South Asia, politics is often shaped by pragmatism rather than sentiment. Even as reports suggest India’s relations with some neighbours have faced turbulence, the persistent efforts of Bangladesh and Nepal to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok in the first week of April highlight a different reality.

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is navigating complex ties with both India and China, while Bangladesh’s interim government is seeking legitimacy and stability amid domestic transitions. For both nations, maintaining diplomatic momentum with India is not just about goodwill - it is a strategic necessity in a shifting regional order.

These developments come even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke at this year’s first meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs here on Saturday. Jaishankar briefed the MPs on ties with Bangladesh, the Maldives, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

"Concluded the first Consultative Committee Meeting of 2025 for External Affairs," Jaishankar posted on his X handle following the meeting. "A useful discussion on India's relationship with Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar and Sri Lanka."

As speculation swirls around a possible meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Bangladesh’s interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit, the External Affairs Ministry has remained non-committal.

"On the meeting that you asked, bilateral meeting, I don't have any update to share at this point in time," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said in response to a question during his weekly media briefing here on Friday. At the same time, he added that India has "been engaged with Bangladesh on several issues, development cooperation, economic matters, on issues of connectivity".

However, during the Consultative Committee meeting, Jaishankar reportedly said that the request from Bangladesh for a meeting between Yunus and Modi on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit is under consideration.

Bangladesh descended into political instability following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Hasina's removal from power came after a students' revolution that snowballed into a mass uprising against what people called her authoritarian style of governance. Her decade-and-a-half-long rule ended abruptly, leaving a political vacuum that exacerbated existing divisions and triggered a struggle for control.

The immediate aftermath of Hasina's ouster saw the formation of an interim government led by Yunus, a figure respected internationally for his contributions to microfinance but viewed with mixed opinions domestically. With Hasina taking refuge in India, relations between the two South Asian neighbours have since been tense despite a visit by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Dhaka in December last year for structured foreign office consultations. Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh has ordered the extradition of Hasina and many of her associates who fled the country after the upheaval in August.

The ouster of Hasina also saw the rise of extremist Islamist elements in Bangladesh’s political landscape leading to large-scale violence against religious minorities, particularly Hindus. India has been continuously voicing its concerns over these developments.

However, a major reason why a possible meeting between Modi and Yunus in Bangkok will be watched with interest is because of speculations about the resumption of India-funded development projects in Bangladesh work on which got stalled following the ouster of Hasina. According to Salehuddin Ahmed, Finance Adviser in the interim government, projects under Indian lines of credit (LoCs) will continue.

"As project implementation was delayed, many assumed we would shut those down," Ahmed told reporters after a meeting of the advisory committee on government purchase earlier this month. "But that is not the case. It's not possible

Salehuddin's remarks came close on the heels of Yunus's comments in an interview to a British media outlet that, for Bangladesh, there is no alternative to good relations with India. Yunus claimed Bangladesh's ties with India are "very good" and "our relationship will always be very good".

"There is no way Bangladesh-India relations cannot be good," he said. "Our relations are close, our dependence on each other is so high and historically, politically, and economically we have such a close relationship, we cannot deviate from that."

According to Dhaka-based journalist Saifur Rahman Tapan, Jaishankar's remarks about a possible meeting between Modi and Yunus have been interpreted as a positive development by the media in Bangladesh.

"Our government desperately needs a meeting with Modi," Tapan told ETV Bharat over the phone from Dhaka. "Bangladesh is under huge international pressure be it the US, European Union (EU) or the United Nations."

Tapan explained that when UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Bangladesh earlier this month, the Rohingya refugees issue cropped up in a big way.

"Not many people know this, but Guterres sought a humanitarian aid corridor with the help of the Arakan Army in Myanmar to Rakhine State, home of the Rohingya people," he said. "That is why, for the Bangladesh government, a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi is of extreme importance."

Bangladesh seeking a bilateral summit with India in Bangkok comes even as Yunus is scheduled to visit China later this week. Yunus is set to visit China from March 26 to 29 to attend the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference, where he is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A senior diplomatic source in Dhaka told the media in Bangladesh earlier this month that preparations for Yunus’s visit are underway, with discussions focusing on potential areas of cooperation, including the possibility of signing bilateral agreements.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Nepal Prime Minister Oli is also seeking a bilateral meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post citing officials, "Nepal has proposed bilateral meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders on the margins of the summit".

The bilateral relationship between India and Nepal has seen some interesting developments since Oli assumed office as Nepal's Prime Minister for the fourth time in July 2024. Oli's return to power has been marked by efforts to balance Nepal's diplomatic engagements with both India and China.

Upon his appointment, Prime Minister Oli emphasised his commitment to strengthening Nepal-India relations. In September 2024, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with Oli. Both leaders described the meeting as very good.

Economic collaboration, particularly in the energy sector, has been a focal point of India-Nepal relations during Oli’s tenure. In October 2024, Nepal sought Indian investment for its hydropower projects, aiming to boost electricity generation and export surplus power to India. This initiative aligns with India's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and reflects Nepal's target of attaining a 28 GW generation capacity within the next decade.

However, in December 2024, Prime Minister Oli visited China to seek momentum for infrastructure projects under Chinese President Xi Jinping's pet Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This visit marked a departure from the traditional practice of Nepalese leaders making their first foreign visit to India after assuming office. The move was interpreted as an effort to recalibrate Nepal's economic ties with China and lessen reliance on India, which currently dominates Nepal's trade landscape.

While Oli previously championed a nationalist agenda that saw strained relations with New Delhi - especially during the border dispute over the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura region - his government now recognises the economic and strategic necessity of maintaining strong ties with India.

The urgency for engagement also stems from Nepal’s economic dependence on India. From trade routes and investment flows to energy cooperation, Nepal's development hinges on its relationship with its southern neighbour. Given the current geopolitical climate, Kathmandu sees value in reaffirming its ties with New Delhi. An invitation for Oli’s visit to India would not only signal a thaw in relations but also provide a platform for discussing critical issues like trade, hydropower projects, and cross-border infrastructure.

"I am sure our Prime Minister is going to meet Oli on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok," Ranjit Rae, former Indian Ambassador to Nepal, told ETV Bharat. "This is a good opportunity for both sides to sort out outstanding issues."

In recent times, there have been growing calls in Nepal for a return to monarchy and a Hindu kingdom. It is in light of this why Oli’s seeking a bilateral meeting with Modi in Bangkok assumes significance.

However, whether Modi’s bilateral meetings with Yunus or Oli in Bangkok take place or not, one thing is for sure. He will be visiting Sri Lanka in the first week of April after the BIMSTEC Summit.

New Delhi has been actively countering China’s BRI projects by promoting infrastructure development through grant-based assistance and concessional financing. Modi's visit could see renewed commitments in maritime security, port development, and defence cooperation to ensure that India remains Sri Lanka's preferred strategic partner.

Sri Lanka is also set to commence work on a joint venture solar power plant with India during Modi's visit, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced.

Speaking in Parliament at the conclusion of the 2025 budget debate, Dissanayake revealed that a power purchase agreement has been finalised, with electricity from the plant to be supplied to the national grid at a rate of 5.97 US cents per unit.

The solar power project, located in Sampur, is a collaboration between India's state-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Sri Lanka's Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB). Initially, the two entities had planned a 500-megawatt coal power plant at the same site, but the project was shelved before international tenders for the turbines could be issued.

With Trincomalee now designated as an energy hub, the solar power plant marks a significant step in Sri Lanka's shift towards renewable energy and deeper energy cooperation with India.