Best Of Indian Mangoes Showcased In Seattle

In this image via Consulate General of India, Seattle, Indian mangoes being presented to Washington State Leadership at Indian Mango Promotion Event, in Seattle, USA, Thursday, July 11, 2025. ( X@IndiainSeattle )

Seattle: Seattle got a taste of the best of Indian mangoes at a special event hosted to showcase a variety of the popular fruit and explore opportunities for wider availability of premium mangoes from India in the regional market.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle, in partnership with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), hosted a special event on Thursday showcasing the ‘Flavors of Indian Mangoes’. The event was part of the Consulate’s trade promotion and increased market access initiatives.

The event curated a mango-tasting experience, offering the best of the five distinct varieties of Indian mangoes - Dussehri, Chausa, Langra, Mallika and Totapuri - for leading importers and select media from Seattle, according to a press statement issued by the Seattle Consulate.

The Guest of Honour at the event was Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown, along with Senator Manka Dhingra and Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho. “The participating dignitaries savoured each of the five mango varieties and appreciated their distinctive aroma, texture, and sweetness,” the Consulate said.