Berlin: On the 30th anniversary of Christo and Jeanne-Claude's wrapping of the Reichstag building in Berlin, the artwork is recreated -- this time with a fresh interpretation -- with light projection.

In June 1995, the artist duo wrapped the Reichstag building in 100,000 square meters of shimmering silver fabric. The two-week installation attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Berlin Recreates 'Wrapped Reichstag' With Light Projection On 30th Anniversary (Video: AFP)

"We simply want to show what great art Christo and Jeanne-Claude did here 30 years ago with the Reichstag building," said Roland Specker, 82, the event's organizer. "That is my gift to us all. And I have one more wish: when Christo and Jeanne-Claude look down from the sky, they will say that this is wonderful for us."

Cultural manager Peter Schwenkow, 71, highlighted the spirit of unity the original work inspired and the hope that the new interpretation does the same.

"The atmosphere was very peaceful because the art united the people," Schwenkow said. "What we want to try to do with this celebration is to unite the many different people who live in this city and who visit this city, perhaps in this celebration, around what happened back then. I am good and glad that this is working."