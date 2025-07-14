ETV Bharat / international

Belgium Conjures Up Win At Quidditch World Cup

Tubize, Belgium: With a fair bit of wizardry on the pitch, Belgium became the first European country to win the quidditch world cup on Sunday.

The sport, known as quadball officially since 2022, is originally inspired by the game played by Harry Potter and his schoolmates in the famed books by J.K. Rowling.

Instead of the magical broomsticks in the stories, quadball involves players running around with sticks between their legs and trying to throw balls through hoops.

This year -- 31 teams from Latin America to Africa to Vietnam -- competed in Tubize, Belgium for the title of world champions in the sixth edition of the tournament.

Belgium saw off Germany in the final by 170 to 90 in front of around 2,000 spectators at a local football stadium.

"It's an indescribable feeling," Belgian player Seppe De Wit, who has been involved with the sport for 12 years, told AFP.

"I'm proud of how we managed together, and it's going to be one of the best day of my life."