Becoming A Field Marshal: The Pakistani Way And The Indian Way

New Delhi: In South Asia, the title of Field Marshal is rare – but the reasons for bestowing it diverge sharply. In India, it has followed victory. In Pakistan, it has followed political calculation and just to ensure optics.

The promotion on Tuesday of Gen Asim Munir, Chief of the Pakistan Army, to the rank of Field Marshal even after the Army’s losses during Operation Sindoor launched by India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, echoes the self-promotion of Ayub Khan in 1958. The contrast highlights not just differing military traditions but also the broader divergence in civil-military balance between the two nuclear neighbours.

Reports suggest that Pakistan’s federal cabinet approved the promotion of Munir to the rank of Field Marshal “for ensuring defence of the country and defeating the enemy through his courageous leadership and exceptional strategy” during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos that Pakistan launched in response to India’s Operation Sindoor.

The move mirrors Ayub Khan’s 1958 self-elevation and stands in stark contrast to India’s own Field Marshals, Sam Manekshaw and KM Cariappa, who earned the title through decisive leadership and battlefield success.

Munir being made a Field Marshal has sparked a barrage of memes on social media. While one user on the X media platform described Munir as a “Failed Marshal” after the drubbing that Pakistan got during Operation Sindoor, another said that Munir being made a field marshal means that Pakistan is a “clown country”.

"The move to make Munir a Field Marshal signals that the Pakistan Army has become very dominant,” Harsh V Pant, Professor of International Relations with King’s India Institute at King’s College London and Vice-President (Studies and Foreign Policy) at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, told ETV Bharat.

Pant explained that in the last few months, the Pakistan Army has been losing credibility. According to figures provided by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), over the last 17 months, 3,896 people, including civilians and security personnel, have been killed in around 3,700 terror attacks.

“Now, after the conflict with India, attempts are being made to shore up the Pakistan Army’s image,” Pant said. “The civilian government in Pakistan exists at the mercy of the army. It is not an elected government, but a selected government.”

He further stated that Pakistan has long lived under “dubious delusions”.

“It (Munir becoming Field Marshal) is Pakistan’s own image-building of the military,” Pant said.

Munir is the second Pakistani military officer to become a Field Marshal after former President Ayub Khan. In that case too, it was a case of self-elevation rather than being according the rank in recognition of services rendered.

Ayub Khan’s rise to the rank of Field Marshal in the Pakistan Army is a significant episode in Pakistan’s civil-military history. His promotion was not purely a military achievement but a deeply political move, intertwined with his broader ambition to consolidate power.

After Partition, Ayub Khan quickly rose through the ranks. By January 1951, he became Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Pakistan Army, superseding several more senior officers - a decision made by then Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan. His appointment was politically motivated. The civilian leadership wanted a reliable, loyal officer, and Ayub Khan fit the bill.

From 1954 to 1958, Ayub Khan also served as Defence Minister under civilian governments, effectively controlling both civilian and military aspects of Pakistan’s defence. He cultivated ties with the US and aligned Pakistan’s defence policy with Western interests, which boosted his domestic and international standing.

In October 1958, Ayub Khan staged Pakistan’s first military coup, overthrowing President Iskander Mirza and abrogating the 1956 Constitution. Mirza had initially invited Ayub to impose martial law, but within days, Ayub deposed him and assumed full control as President of Pakistan. He became President, Chief Martial Law Administrator, and C-in-C of the Army -concentrating unprecedented authority in one person.

A year later, Ayub Khan declared himself Field Marshal. There was no formal process, recommendation from the army, or military need for this elevation. It was a self-promotion, justified under the pretext of leading the nation.

Contrast the cases of Munir and Ayub Khan with how India honours miltary officers with the rank of Field Marshal in recognition of the services they rendered.

Sam Manekshaw was promoted to Field Marshal, India’s first, on January 1, 1973, for his exceptional leadership and strategic brilliance during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh. His role in the war, including leading the Indian Army to a decisive victory and securing the surrender of over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers, earned him this prestigious rank.

KM Cariappa was awarded the honorary rank of Field Marshal in 1986 by the Indian government in recognition of his exemplary service to the nation, particularly during the partition of India. He was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army and played a key role in dividing the British Indian Army between India and Pakistan. His contributions to the military and his later service as the Indian High Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand also contributed to the decision to award him the highest military rank.

With a view toward ex-servicemen’s welfare, Cariappa, after retirement, founded the Indian Ex-Servicemen's League (IESL) in 1964. He was also instrumental in setting up the Directorate of Resettlement (later Directorate General Resettlement), an inter-service organisation under the Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, that looked after the various issues surrounding the resettlement of retired soldiers, especially those who retired young.

Cariappa took part in the re-organisation of the armed forces in many foreign countries. He was awarded the Legion of Merit in the degree of Chief Commander by the American President Harry S Truman.

And herein lies the contrast between the Field Marshals of India and Pakistan.