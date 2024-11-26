ETV Bharat / international

B'desh: Lawyer Killed in Clash between Police, Followers of Hindu Leader

Dhaka: A lawyer was killed on Tuesday during clashes between the security personnel and followers of a Hindu community leader, who was denied bail and sent to jail by a court in the port city of Chattogram in Bangladesh, police said.

Police said that assistant public prosecutor Saiful Islam, who is in his early 30s, was critically wounded and rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The violence erupted after Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was denied bail and sent to jail by the Chattogram’s Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate court in a sedition case. He was arrested from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka a day earlier.

Immediately after the court's order at around noon, Das' followers started to protest, disrupting the movement of the prison van carrying him. Protesters were shouting slogans demanding his release, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Police and members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) fired sound grenades and charged batons at the protesters to clear the way of the van. The van was finally able to leave the court premises at around 3:00 pm, the report said.

Das called on his followers to remain calm from inside the prison van.

Nazim Uddin Chowdhury, president of the Chittagong Lawyers' Association, claimed that protesters dragged the lawyer out of the hall room and hacked him to death.

An eyewitness claimed that the lawyer was beaten up by protesters, the Bangla-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

Later, he was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Citing Dr Nivedita Ghosh, a duty doctor at the emergency department of Chittagong Medical College Hospital, the paper said that eight people were brought in with injuries. One of them was found dead.

Interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus condemned the murder of the lawyer, urging people to keep calm and stay away from participating in any untoward activities.

He directed the authorities to conduct an investigation into the killing and take appropriate legal measures, according to a statement issued by his press wing.

Yunus also ordered the law enforcement agencies to step up security in the port city, including in all the vulnerable neighbourhoods.