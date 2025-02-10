ETV Bharat / international

B'desh Foreign Affairs Advisor Likely To Meet EAM Jaishankar In Muscat: Report

(From left) Bangladesh Foreign Minister Md Touhid Hosaain is all smiles while External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar looks on at the first bilateral meeting between two leaders on the on the sidelines of UNGA in New York. ( ETV Bharat )

Dhaka: Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain is likely to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman next week as part of efforts to prevent further strains in bilateral ties, according to a media report here on Monday.

The 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC 2025) is set to take place in Muscat on February 16-17. Organised by the New Delhi-based research institute India Foundation in collaboration with Oman's foreign ministry, the conference serves as a key platform for regional dialogue.

Prothom Alo newspaper reported that the two leaders are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the conference. Diplomatic sources indicated on Sunday that Bangladesh may use this meeting to convey a message to prevent further strains in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Last month, the Indian foreign minister extended an invitation to Bangladesh's foreign adviser to participate in the conference, the report said. If the planned meeting between Hossain and Jaishankar takes place, it will mark their second round of talks in five months.