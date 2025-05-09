ETV Bharat / international

Baseless Allegations: Pakistan Denies Role In Drone Attacks On India

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday rejected reports in the Indian media that it had attacked multiple places in India, saying such claims are "entirely unfounded" and part of a "reckless propaganda campaign".

Such actions only further endanger regional peace, the Foreign Office said in a midnight statement.

India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones, according to officials.

"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today," a defence ministry spokesperson said.

Military sources said missiles from Pakistan were also directed at Jammu's Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia towns and that they were blocked by India's air defence systems.

In its statement, the Foreign Office said the government of Pakistan categorically rejects the "baseless and irresponsible allegations propagated by the Indian media, accusing Pakistan of launching attacks on Pathankot, Jaisalmer and Srinagar".

"These claims are entirely unfounded, politically motivated and part of a reckless propaganda campaign aimed at maligning Pakistan," it said. "These allegations are rejected in the strongest possible terms," it added.