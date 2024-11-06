ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh’s Southeastern Port City Witnesses Tension Over Comments On ISKCON

Dhaka: Army-led joint forces on Wednesday patrolled parts of Bangladesh’s southeastern port city of Chattogram, a day after clashes over a Facebook post by a Muslim grocer against the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) that left many injured.

Officials and witnesses said tension sparked over the Facebook post of a trader, Osman Ali, on Tuesday calling ISKCON a “terrorist group” angering the Hindu community in the neighbourhood at Hazari Gali area. The Hazari Gali is mainly inhabited by the Hindu community who run ornament shops and wholesale medicine outlets.

Witnesses said several people too were wounded as the army, paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and policemen used batons during the brief overnight clash while shops and businesses were shut in the Hazarir Gali area where army troops were patrolling in their jeeps alongside police.

Lieutenant Colonel Ferdous Ahmed told a news briefing on Wednesday that the mob rallied in front of Ali’s shop, prompting the joint forces to reach the scene and take Ali and his brother to secure custody.